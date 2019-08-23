Jesus is the first fruit of many brethren to be raised from the dead! Jesus rose from the grave on the day of celebration in the spring, of the Feast of First Fruits! This day was always celebrated by the Sadducees, the first day of the week after Passover since the very first Passover, yet they did not believe in the resurrection, only the grave as our end!
As the Bible tells us though, it shall be said, “Oh death where is your sting, oh grave, where is your victory!”
Interesting too, is most of the Pharisees, though they did believe in the resurrection to new life, most did not believe at the time of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus that He was resurrected!
Jesus’ resurrection was followed by 500 others of Israel being raised from the dead and walked the streets of Jerusalem. Perhaps these were the first of the preachers of the resurrection. Would it not have been interesting to see your once dead relatives walking around the city of Jerusalem? Yes, this really did happen! Hallelujah!
Thank God if you are one that believes in the death and Resurrection of Christ our Lord! If Jesus did not rise from the dead, then our whole faith in Christ would be futile. However, the Holy Spirit bears witness to us in His Word, that Jesus the Messiah rose from the grave on the Day of First Fruits! Look at God, only He could do this. Those that crucified the Lord, could have known that Jesus fulfilled prophecy of the Messiah, by the Feast of First Fruits and other prophecy in scripture! Little did they know, that they were the ones being used to help Jesus our Lord fulfill prophecy!
One day we in Christ who finish this race well, will quote these words!
1 Corinthians 15:55-57
55 O death, where is your sting? O grave, where is your victory?
56 The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.
57 Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory in our Lord Jesus Christ.
The exceeding greatness of God’s power is working in all in Christ!
The same power which raised our Lord from the dead and sat Him at the right hand of the Father! Far above all principalities, dominions, and every created thing! We too are now seated with Christ in heavenly places!
Let us allow Him to rule and reign through us with His mighty hand and power!
One day we too will be raised incorruptible and immortal just as our Lord Jesus, the first fruits of many brethren! Come quickly Lord Jesus!
May You as the Lord of the Harvest, continually send Your workers into Your harvest fields, that we may see Your kingdom fully established upon this earth as it is in heaven!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
