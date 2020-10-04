It is good to see that the library is re-opening for children again. The poor kids had a lot of fun taken from them this spring and summer! I’m happy for them that they can go swimming in the creek and lake once more, before the weather soon gets too cold for that.
Now that browsing for books inside a building is all right again, one would think that romping around outside in the fresh air on a playground or basketball court would be OK as well, certainly healthier!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.