I am blessed to have an awesome father who helped shaped me to become the confident, emotionally and spiritually strong woman I am today. I have counseled many women who are in controlling and abusive relationships; some who choose to remain in these terrible situations even when there are viable options to be set free. I use to ask myself, “Why do they stay in such horrible relationships? Many times these disillusioned beautiful ladies go from one bad relationship to another.
As I’ve listened to their stories, I realized that these women don’t view themselves as being worthy of anything better. Why is that? I would not allow man treat me the way they have been treated. But why am I any different? Thanks daddy! My dad has always shown me unconditional love; by doing this he modeled the heart of our Heavenly Father. This display of love helped me to love myself and others. I would like to pause to say, that my dad is not perfect, there were times of disappointments, but as child I learned to honor my parents. The Bible states, “Honor your father and mother” (this is the first commandment with a promise), “that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.”
I realized from counseling with the ladies that they had no similar view of their self-worth. They may have had fathers that didn’t believe in them, which left them to grow up not believing in themselves. As I was growing up, I witnessed my dad shower my mom with love and respect. As a result, I grew up to expect nothing less than from the man I would marry. And yes, I am blessed to be married to an amazing godly man who showers me with love and respect and he is a wonderful father and grandfather. Thanks hubby!
To the ladies
But what about the ladies I have encountered in abusive relationships? Are their relationships (and self-esteem) doomed because their fathers were not such a good example for them? Whether your own fathers were a good portrait of our Heavenly Father or not, our Heavenly Father’s love for us never changes. You should be looking to Him to find your identity and self-worth. Scripture tells us that “You are fearfully and wonderfully made, God knitted you together in your mother’s womb.” Perhaps your earthly father let you down, but your Heavenly Father never will!
Note to fathers
If you are a father, please consider the important role that you play in your family. Your daughters are forming views of themselves based on how you relate to them, and your sons are watching you to learn how to act as a loving, God-fearing man. Allow the Lord to teach you how to be a loving well-balanced father. If you look to Him for guidance, He will equip you to be the best father that your children could ever have.
Father’s Day
As Father’s Day approaches this weekend, I plan to take some time to call my dad to express my love and thanks. If your father has already passed on, take some time to recall memories of him. Share these memories with your family so that he will live on in your hearts. If you need to forgive your dad of emotional wounds from the past, do so quickly to free yourself to become the person our heavenly Father created you to be.
Happy Father’s Day!
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
