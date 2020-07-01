Over the last several months, I have been privately critical of the Del Rio City Council for its decision to close San Felipe Springs to the public.
My concern was three-fold. First, reports indicated being outside in the sun and heat made it highly unlikely you would get COVID-19 while playing in the water. Second, it seemed odd to me that the council would open the golf course while closing the park. If the coronavirus threat was too great to open the parks, it should be too great to open the golf course. Third, and perhaps foremost in my life, my children love playing in the creek. In the week it was open, we went down four times and played in the water. We made it a point to stay away from others, found spots a little more isolated and had hours of fun.
Even with those three points in mind, I told my wife and kids we needed to go last Monday because the council was likely going to close the creek again. While I still think my points are valid, the reality is the city can’t trust its people to make wise decisions.
Not one time during our four trips to San Felipe Creek did we see people making wise decisions. There were huge groups hanging out together. We saw a group of at least 50 having what appeared to be a birthday party, complete with tables, food and a cake. Trust me, I have no problem with birthday parties, but in today’s world the rules are simple — don’t get in large groups if they don’t live in your house. As much as it sucks, staying away from friends and extended family is simply the right thing to do.
You add to what I saw at the creek the fact our COVID-19 numbers are skyrocketing, I think the city council simply had no choice but to shut the creek down again. In fact, I was surprised the vote was as close as it was. As much as I personally want the creek to be open, I would have voted to close it.
Which brings me to another thought.
In Del Rio, managing parks is one of the few legislative things the city can do. Texas governor Greg Abbott has taken it upon himself to establish rules that cities and counties cannot alter.
Before Abbott made that move, there were tight restrictions in Val Verde County. Only certain businesses were allowed to be open, everyone had to wear masks and the businesses that were open had very limited capacity.
Trust me, it was no fun waiting in the heat to go into Walmart, but the strict rules worked — at least here. During the first few months of this pandemic, Val Verde County had 13 cases of COVID-19, and all 13 recovered.
There were no new cases for several weeks as the city and county limited what its people could do.
When Abbott began to re-open the state, two things happened. First, more businesses opened, which led to more people being out and more contact with others. Abbott also made it impossible for cities and counties to enforce mask requirements. Second, as cities re-opened, I believe people began to relax. More and more people began going out without masks and people began to travel again.
As a result, new cases began to pop up, and it wasn’t long before they began to roll in. As I write this, we have close to 150 cases in Val Verde County. Many are a result of community spread, many more due to personal contact due to things like those birthday parties.
Abbott reversed himself on a few things last week, closing bars and limiting access to restaurants. He also allowed cities and counties to enforce mask bans by punishing businesses instead of individuals. Over time, that will likely make a difference.
I don’t know the answer to COVID-19. Realistically, we can’t close down the economy forever. Already, many businesses have closed their doors and will never re-open.
But I have always believed those hard decisions are best left at the local level. If county commissioners in Val Verde County and city council members in Del Rio believe certain steps need to be taken, the state should not overrule them. At the local level, residents have some control. We can call our council members, and we can vote them out of office if we don’t agree. That’s the best form of government.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald
