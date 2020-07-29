On Saturday morning, I set out once again for the county’s sports fields along Frontera Road, hoping I would be able to get better photos of the Painted Buntings I found there last week.

I had no trouble finding the small bunting flock. The birds were still foraging for grass seeds in the little drainage ditch that runs along the east side of Frontera Road between the city’s Silverlake Wastewater Treatment Plant and the county’s baseball and soccer fields.

