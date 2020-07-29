A fledgling Barn Swallow begs for a meal, although it is now fully able to fly and hunt on its own. Barn Swallow parents will continue feeding their fledged chicks after they have left the nest, a situation with which many human parents may be familiar.
A female Roseate Skimmer dragonfly perches on a branch along a fence road near the county soccer fields along Frontera Road. She sallied out from her perch to capture a smaller insect flying by and is now preparing to feast.
Photos by Karen Gleason
On Saturday morning, I set out once again for the county’s sports fields along Frontera Road, hoping I would be able to get better photos of the Painted Buntings I found there last week.
I had no trouble finding the small bunting flock. The birds were still foraging for grass seeds in the little drainage ditch that runs along the east side of Frontera Road between the city’s Silverlake Wastewater Treatment Plant and the county’s baseball and soccer fields.
