The COVID-19 crisis we are currently going through has deep-scarred the lives of many in Texas, in the country and worldwide.
There are many who have lost loved ones, others a little luckier, have been struggling to make ends meet while unable to go to work, and then there are those whose lives have been so disrupted by either the pandemic, the response to it or its economic impact, that can’t seem to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
A few months ago we were making plans to conduct business, to travel, or maybe to embark in a new adventure, but reality slapped us in the face in an unexpected way. They say if you want to make God laugh go ahead and tell him your plans. That has never been more accurate and truer than now.
Until last week, a total of 134,381 individuals in Texas had filed for unemployment relief, representing more than 1,000% increase over any week in 2019.
The unemployment rate statewide rose to 4.7% in March, up from 3.5% in February, according to figures reported by The Texas Tribune. If the trend continues, April and May unemployment numbers will be rising even more.
With so many people unable to work, sales tax revenue is also taking a hit, dropping 9.3% in April compared to same month prior year.
After months of uncertainty imposing restrictive measures on individuals and businesses aimed at slowing the spread of the respiratory disease, Texas has taken a more open approach, allowing businesses and individuals to go back to almost normal.
Some may have thought the disease would go away on its own, after a couple of months in lockdown. But the coronavirus has proven it is here to stay.
Last week, most businesses in Texas were allowed to reopen in a limited capacity, controlling the flow of customers and increasing preventative measures such as keeping social distancing and improved cleaning.
Some in Texas and here in Del Rio took the reopening of certain businesses as a starting pistol, rushing to non-essential activities and risking not only their health but also the well-being of their loved ones.
Let’s be clear, COVID-19 has spared Del Rio, we have been extremely lucky in not having the high number of cases we are seeing in places not far away such as Eagle Pass or our next door neighbor Ciudad Acuña, but the disease is not gone, it lingers and it is very unlikely that it will go away anytime soon.
Some of those whose lives have been affected by the health crisis are the 2020 graduates. The the tradition of walking down the aisle in a filled-to-the-brim Walter Levermann Stadium seems to be not only unwise but also impossible due to social distancing restrictions.
Put into perspective, San Felipe Del Rio CISD school officials have made the right call by deciding to hold six graduation events over a three-day span, minimizing health risks but still providing an opportunity for local students to be recognized in the transition to their post-high school life.
When life gives you lemons … it’s time to make lemonade. Seems to me that being healthy and having their whole life ahead of them is not such a bad hand after all, even with a semi-traditional graduation.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
