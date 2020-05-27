When did I know when I was truly born again? My “Want To” changed from wanting the riches & pleasures of the world to desiring God in my life, and to please Him. I knew there was a change, like dominoes falling in a row, things just started falling off of me! I did not have the former desires I used to have, yet I also knew it was God who changed me. I also knew He did not take it all away, but my desire became for Him to remove the rest of the trash of sin from my life. I speak in human terms as we all still have our carnal man-side, yet I knew that I knew it was a miracle what God had done and continues to do in my life.
By this the Spirit of God bears witness in my life I belong to Christ, by my love for the brethren in Christ, and for God Himself. I am a new creation in Christ Jesus, as the scripture says, all things are now passed away, everything is made new; 1995 Resurrection Sunday the changes began, I will never be the same, all glory to God. Without Christ I would still be lost in my sins headed to hell on a fast-track, but God in His infinite mercies saved me! I am born again, the Spirit of Christ dwells in me.
You see if there never was any change, most likely there never was repentance with godly sorrow. Unless we humble ourselves like a child, we are not fit for the kingdom of God. However, when we do, how glorious it becomes! You see, to the lost in this world the Word of God seems foolish to them, but for those of us being saved, it is the power of God unto salvation!
I have absolutely nothing to boast about, but Christ my risen Lord and Savior! I am free! Sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, and pressing forward to the prize in Christ Jesus our Lord.
I say all of this, because it is important that the Spirit of God in us is bearing witness in us that we belong to Christ. Perhaps you have made something else to be the witness that you belong to Christ, ie your church denomination that you belong to, or your outward appearance of holiness, your great works, or even that you have lied to yourself for so long that you even believe yourself, you could even be a pastor, in the church choir, or perhaps you feel a religious ceremony has saved you. Whatever the reason, please understand, in order to be saved, one must be born again!
I love you enough to tell you the truth, that if the Spirit of God does not reside in you, and also bear witness in you that you belong to Christ, then you do not belong to Him. If you never have turned from your sins to follow Christ to be His disciple, and if your “Want To” has not changed.
Please today, have a talk with Jesus about this, that you can be sure without a doubt that you are born again, and you belong to Christ. Much love, the truth will make you free!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
