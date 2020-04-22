Many folks don’t believe in God because they think they can’t see Him, even though they can see His creation.
“For the invisible things of Him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse” (Romans 1:12 and 2:15).
Yet many folks wear a mask now to protect themselves from a virus they cannot see … It’s interesting how the word “masque” in our dictionary comes right after the word “masonry (freemasonry).”
For those interested in this, in Nicolas Haggers’ book “The Secret Founding of America,” he covers the consequences of the Founders’ Vision: “A Freemasonic State, Freemasonry’s Battle for America, and the Freemasonic State Today.”
He also answers the question who REALLY founded America, and therefore dives deep into a study about the German Illuminati that was founded in May 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, with the idea of the “New Atlantis” in the “New World.”
He was a Luciferian, a paganist Kabbalah student and secret Satanist who lured folks (including Christians) into his order to spy on everyone – a useful tactic since it rips the fabric of social trust, and it exposes people to government intervention.
Both the American Templar and Illuminati strains of Freemasonry lead towards a one-world-government (the seal and pyramid on the one-dollar bill are all connected with this).
This new world and all its new orders we now see are yet another confirmation that we live in the last days … May God have His way in all the happenings, deceit, and confusion – and He WILL!
According to Revelation chapter 20, Satan will finally be bound for 1,000 years, released for a short time, and then be thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone forever.
His forces are getting strong these days because he knows his time is running out, but “Greater is HE (Jesus) who is IN us, than he (Satan) who is obviously in the world” (First John 4:4)!
We need discernment in all we hear and see, and realize there’s a difference between being concerned, or coming into agreement with the forces of fear and lies (activistpost.com with Spiro Skouras’ talk about vaccines and micro-chips 4/9/20).
“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely” Lord Acton warned! Bullying should never be accepted, from nobody!
All this is a war over our very soul, so let’s realize that once pessimism is accepted and given authority to rule our mind, we become subject to its powers and demands…(Matthew 18:19).
“Not to realize we’re in a conflict, means we’re so hopelessly defeated, we don’t even know it. We’re in a real war, the stakes are high, the enemy skilled, armed, and determined.
“The possibility of losing …is real. We must be aware of what’s happening and be prepared to fight” (Martin Loyd Jones).
God’s Word warns us in Ephesians chapter 6 “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places – Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done (overcome) all, to stand.”
