Dang! The grass is getting high in the front yard, again. Time to call Hugo. I’m not even going to pretend I get any enjoyment from yard work, especially grass mowing. I do it only to avoid the displeasure of the Good Wife, who is far more sensitive than I to the opinion of our fellow man. To her mind, society requires a neat grassy space surrounding the house, and by Lucifer, that’s what society will get.
If it were up to me, my lawn would grow waist high in weeds and our fellow man could just go pound sand, but to keep peace in the household I dutifully try to keep the grass cut back to regulation height.
I’ll admit, I take a considerable satisfaction in the knowledge that lawns began in medieval times as clear spaces around castles to give defending archers a clear field of fire. In my deranged imagination I can see our front yard as my personal kill zone, as I protect the homestead from roaming bands of zombies with my trusty 12 gauge.
That illusion wears off fairly quickly, though. Two passes with the mower from the curb line, and the zombies can have the place, for all I care. I admit, manual labor almost always has that effect on me. Time to call Hugo, our trusty neighborhood landscaper.
Thankfully, my neighbors appear to be as pragmatic – some would say lazy – as I. Most of them have waited way past Easter to begin their lawn care. As I drive up the street, I take stock of the state of the landscape around the 60 or so residences I pass, and rank them as I would my fellow students in my high school geometry class.
Parenthetically, I tend to see everything through the prism of my high school experience. If a situation doesn’t fit that template, I just deem it incomprehensible, and move on. So far, that approach has served me well, and I see no reason to change it.
Anyway, the bulk of the front yards on my street are just like mine – overgrown with grass six to eight inches high, and dotted with those noxious, spiny-looking weeds that must have spread from the saucer crash at Roswell.
I see them as the solid C students just like me who make up the meaty part of the grade curve. We sit toward the back of the classroom, hide behind the kid in front of us during group discussion, have dogs that subsist on a diet of homework and only raise our hands to ask “Will this be on the test?” Our science projects are always volcanoes made with vinegar and baking soda and our book reports are invariably based on Classics Illustrated comic books. As a group, we can’t type.
Our slovenly yards are balanced on the other end of the spectrum by the House and Garden wannabes, whose yards are manicured to eighth of an inch tolerances, whose sidewalks and driveways are edged with a T-square and whose shrubbery is somehow never eaten by deer.
I see them as the A students who sit on the front row, have separate ring binders for every subject, book covers supplied by the local bank, bundles of pre-sharpened No. 2 pencils, Blue Horse notebooks without the harness filled in, and who never miss an opportunity to ask “Can we have an extra credit question on the test?” They wear saddle oxfords (girls and boys) and their book reports are always typed – single spaced, front and back, 12 pages minimum.
In a fit of fine karma, it seems the best-kept lawns in my neighborhood are directly across the street from the worst, such that the master lawn keepers are forced to look at the most slovenly. You know, the ones that have no grass to speak of, a tire swing from a tree in the front yard, defunct washing machine in the side yard, a bony hound on a chain under the porch and a ’95 Mustang up on blocks in the driveway.
Those types were nowhere to be seen in high school geometry class, having dropped out in the ninth grade, but when they were in attendance they could be counted on to fill the very back row, never have pencil or paper, and for finishing the test in record time by handing in a blank answer sheet. Their only obvious talent was making rude noises with their armpits.
They hold down the D-minus side of the curve, and only pass on to the next grade because their teachers will do anything to avoid having them again next year.
Their yards serve much the same purpose in my neighborhood. Were it not for them, my yard might be the worst of the bunch. And I can’t make sounds with my armpit.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: April 26 - Hug An Australian Day (If you can find one); 28th - Kiss Your Mate Day; 29th - National Shrimp Scampi Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.