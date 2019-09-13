“For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before me into singing; and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands” (Isa. 55:12).
And so, I went out with joy, with two of our adult sons, visiting kids and the mountains in Europe. And the trip was amazing, inspiring, blessed and full of miracles that we can’t call coincidences!
And yes, the mountains in Austria and the hills in the Black Forest in Germany sang, and all the pine-trees and berry vines clapped their hands … With temperatures half of what we were used to back in Del Rio, and refreshing rains every now and then with sunny days while hiking along rivers and waterfalls, we are very thankful for those holydays.
God is so very loving to all of His children! It’s good to “fly away and be at rest” sometimes (Ps.55:6).
“There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God, for he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from His” (Hebr. 4:9-10).
In a world where hearts are drawn away from Him by technology that has the power to seduce and enslave, we peacefully enjoyed a month away from the media and world news.
Julie Andrews sings rightfully “The hills are alive with the sound of music!” Psalm 121 starts off saying “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.” Yes.
But then it continues with great truths: “My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” Amen!
His creation is majestic, but is only so when we give Him all the glory for it! Like it says in Jeremiah 3:23 “Truly in vain is salvation hoped for from the hills, and from the multitude of mountains: truly in the Lord our God is the salvation of Israel.”
I’m not really talking about asking forgiveness from “Mother Earth” on Earth Day, I’m talking about our dear Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, offering salvation to all who repent and love Him above all.
Both in Europe and America God has been putting the heat on to give us a tiny pre-view of hell, it seems … according to Peter Temple (YouTube) this warm cycle is moving slowly towards a cooler period again.
Praise God! When we look at history, there have been hot and cold periods ever since the beginning.
Personally I remember standing on frozen salty (!) waves of the North Sea in the 1950s, in winters lasting from October to May with piles of snow and lots of ice-skating.
When we look at old paintings, there seemed to have been a lot of those cold seasons around Europe especially.
Past cycles actually show that man-made “global warming” is really a bunch of bull, as they say here. Trump is right on that one.
We probably just had to get used to the word “global,” and that mission is accomplished. Prophecies in Revelation Chapter 13 still have to be fulfilled. Let’s remember: “Our help cometh from the Lord.”
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
