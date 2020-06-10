Last week, I wrote about my views concerning police, racism and brutality. For those who forgot, my basic belief is the vast majority of police are not racist, although union contracts make it difficult if not impossible to weed out the bad ones.
I received a lot of comments from readers about the column with some agreeing completely, others disagreeing with virtually every word and a few that actually took the time to explain where we might agree and disagree. One letter I received really stood out because the writer took a lot of time to explain the challenges of being a black man, even in Del Rio.
This writer, who I will not name because I have not spoken to him yet, agreed that income inequality and the inability to remove bad police is an issue. But he said, and I believe him, that being a black man, even a black man who has done well financially, is still difficult.
I want to share a few of his thoughts. This point he made should resonate with all of us, especially those who have never had to worry about things like this.
“I have met some good cops and bad ones. I have been profiled as well as my wife because of the vehicles I own. We were treated as if we were drug dealers, and that is the only way we could own these vehicles. I worry more so for my wife than I do for myself. My wife is from San Antonio and her father and family were well known and never had to worry about problems like I have faced in the South. Bad cops are everywhere and will show their true personality if time presents itself. There are a lot of good officers out there that will go out of their way to assist because that is a part of their job, protect and serve.”
As a white man, I have never had to worry about being pulled over or unreasonably questioned just for driving down the street. This man has had that issue, and that is a problem.
This might be the most troubling point he made. It was in response to a point I made that I felt the officers involved in the George Floyd case were not racist, but bad officers.
“Trust you, officers would have done the exact same thing to a white man, a Hispanic man, anyone. That statement is easily spoken from a white male. You could be right on that, but the actions have proved otherwise. It would depend on what area of the U.S. you are from and the areas that you live in. Unless you have traveled in the shoes of those that have been tested, and in some cases have died, you really would not know or really understand the fears that a black male has in this society.”
And that is 100 percent true. I do not nor can I understand the fear a black man has is society today. I could point to a bunch of statistics to bolster my argument, but the fact remains that black men, women and children live with a fear the rest of us don’t. And because of that something big needs to be done.
I am not an expert so I can’t sit here and claim I know how to fix the problem. My belief is any move to the defund the police is foolish. If things are bad now, removing law enforcement from the equation will only make it worse.
But changes need to be made in law enforcement and society. If a black man without economic concerns can be questioned just because he has a nice car, something is wrong.
As a starting point, here are some suggestions Justin Amash, a former Republican kicked out of the party because he opposed Trump, offered. I agree with all of them and think it would be a good place to start.
End qualified immunity.
End civil asset forfeiture.
End the drug war.
End overcriminalization.
End no-knock warrants.
End militarization of police.
End mandatory minimums.
And while we’re at it, release men and women from prison, most of the black and Hispanic, serving long sentences for minor drug crimes. Even in states where marijuana is now legal, there are people rotting in jail cells for using dope years ago. That, to me, seems foolish.
This is just a starting point. I will have more conversations, I will learn and I will grow. As I do, I will share my feelings with you as well.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald
