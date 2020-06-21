When was the last time you sat down to a table with 1,000 pieces of jigsaw puzzle? Was it a reproduction of a classical art piece? Maybe it was a restful landscape of hills, trees, streams, and clouds. Was it a whimsical scene with cats, dogs, and children? Of course, there are the flower gardens and butterflies. How about putting together the chemistry periodic table or even a map of the world? Sometimes you challenge yourself with a kaleidoscope of colors with no rhyme or reason at all.
I highly recommend jigsaw puzzles for all of us – from age 2 to 102 – for the multiple benefits they provide. We generally understand why we give jigsaw puzzles to children. Puzzles help children with concentration, spatial awareness, shape recognition, topic-specific knowledge, fine motor ability, hand-eye coordination, problem solving skills, language, memory, self-esteem, and social skills. Check out Hassan Alnassir’s “11 Advantages of Puzzles for Your Child Development” for more information at https://premiumjoy.com/blog/advantages-of-puzzles-for-child-development/
Well, that’s fine for children. But what can puzzles do for me and you as adults? USA Today’s “The Surprising Benefits of Puzzle Solving for Adults” has some answers at https://classifieds.usatoday.com/uncategorized/the-surprising-benefits-of-puzzle-solving-for-adults/
• Improved memory – where was that piece with the red tab and black slot that I just saw?
• Better problem-solving skills – should I start with the edge pieces or go for the cat’s face first?
• Improved visual-spatial reasoning – where does that piece fit and why doesn’t it fit here instead?
• More educational opportunities – do I know the periodic table without looking at the box?
• Increased IQ – 25 minutes a day solving puzzles can raise my IQ by four points?
• Delay dementia and Alzheimer’s – who knew jigsaw puzzles could possibly protect my brain?
• Improved mood – jigsaw puzzles cause my brain to release dopamine; that’s why I feel so good?
• Lower stress levels – solving puzzles relaxes me because my brain goes into a dreamlike state?
• Increased attention to detail – who knew there were so many different shades of purple?
• Increased productivity – it’s okay to take a break with a jigsaw puzzle because I’ll actually get more work done later?
• Better collaboration – would you like to get to know me better by working on this puzzle together?
No jigsaw puzzles in your home? No problem. Try www.jigsawplanet.com for a multitude of free online puzzles (from 4 to 300 pieces). If you establish a free account, you can create puzzles based on your own images. I just created a 100-piece puzzle of my image above. It is really fascinating to see your face cut up in unrecognizable pieces. It took me about 30 minutes to put my own face together online! You can do it, too. Go ahead, make your brain feel good!
—
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
