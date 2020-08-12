As this goes to print, we are almost five months from when the coronavirus pandemic first struck Del Rio.
In the middle of March, students were enjoying what was a normal Spring Break with no idea what the next five months would hold.
The bad news. Del Rio has more than 1,500 confirmed cases and likely more than 50 fatalities. The good news — things do seem to be calming down a little.
After Del Rio spiked in cases a few weeks ago, topping 100 new cases a day several times, Mayor Bruno Lozano asked city residents to voluntarily quarantine for 21 days. County Judge Lewis Owens also did what he could, mandating that masks be worn in local businesses. The result has been a slowing of positive cases.
We are nowhere near out of the woods, but the number of people being tested and the number of new cases has slowed down. So the steps we are taking are working.
But five months into this ordeal, one that has taken an emotional and financial toll on almost everyone, the question is how does it end?
We have faced global pandemics before. The one closest to the COVID-19 pandemic was the Spanish Flu almost exactly 100 years earlier.
In many ways, that pandemic put this one to shame. Experts say approximately 500 million people, about a third of all people worldwide, contracted the Spanish Flu and between 20 million and 50 million died. In the United States, the average life expectancy plummeted by a dozen years between 1918 and 1919.
Much like COVID-19, there was no way to treat the Spanish Flu. Many of the same efforts we are trying were put into place — mask mandates and businesses and schools closed. But basically, the Spanish Flu roared on until the world created herd immunity.
Basically, enough people contracted the flu and either died or built up immunity that cases fizzled. None of the drastic steps society took then stopped the virus. It simply ran until there were few people left to infect.
What does that mean for us? Who knows? Probably in part due to the devastation of the Spanish Flu, there are now flu vaccines, but the vaccines create immunity against only certain strains of flu each year.
If a new flu pandemic started, medical experts could probably isolate the strain and get a vaccine in production rapidly.
But COVID-19 is something new. Labs around the world are working non-stop to try to create a vaccine, but no one can be sure when one will be ready to give to people. Last week, Pres. Trump said he expected one to be ready Nov. 3, the same day America elects its next president.
My guess is it will take a little while longer. Trials are underway on some vaccines, but it may be a while before people trust them enough to take them. Some polls I’ve seen show two-thirds saying they would not take a COVID-19 vaccine. For the record, I will — just not in the first few weeks.
So, what does that mean for us? Likely, it means we will continue to face local mandates that are not real popular. We will continue to be required to wear masks. Certain types of businesses will probably remain closed. Parks will probably be closed or very limited. School may or may not open for in-class teaching. Sporting events and community events will likely be postponed or canceled altogether.
Life as we once knew it and life as we want it to be will likely be a ways off.
No one could have predicted what the last five months have held when our kids walked out of class to go to Spring Break five months ago. And to be honest, no one who claims to know what the future holds right now is telling the truth.
I am more than ready for life to return to normal, but I understand that to get there we must do some inconvenient things for the time being. Herd immunity stopped the Spanish Flu, but we are nowhere near that now and we certainly don’t want to be.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald. His column runs every Wednesday in the Del Rio News-Herald.
