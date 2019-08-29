Pura Concepcion Salazar, age 79, was greeted by her heavenly creator on August 25, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 8, 1939 in Cd. Acuna Coahuila Mexico to Cruz and Avelina Jimenez. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Deacon Filomeno A. Salazar, Jr. Daughters Juanita and Pura Salazar, parents Cruz and Avelina Jimenez, sisters Beatrice Garcia and Maria Del Carmen Salazar, her brother Jose Angel Jimenez.
Before her retirement she worked for the SFDRCISD for over 30 years in the Food Service Department, cooking was her passion and her homemade tamales were the best! She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, by the guidance of Father Roberto Pena+, the Guadalupana Association was formed in the early 1970's and she was one of the first members. She loved preparing for annual chile relleno fundraiser that the Guadalupanas hold every year and the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe On December 12. Even in the midst of her illness, during her hospital stay she was calling members and supporters for the upcoming chile relleno fundraiser. She stood by her husband when he studied and prepared to become a deacon and throughout his service to the church and community of St. Joseph Church. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Well done Good and Faithful Servant. She not only talked the talk; she walked the walk! She was loved by many and will truly be missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Manuel E Salazar (Mary Alice) of Bastrop, Texas, daughter Marta Lucia Garcia (Martin) of San Antonio, Texas. Grandchildren Ricardo M. Salazar, Cristina M. Tharp (Zach), Erika A. Salazar, Alejandro X. Salazar, Emmanuel M. Garcia, great grandchild Novalie A. Tharp and sister in law Florinda Cuellar, various nieces and nephews.
Gentleman with the honor of pallbearers, Ricardo M. Salazar, Alejandro X. Salazar, Emmanuel M. Garcia, Zach Tharp, Justin L. Ojeda, Jose A. Garcia and Pedro Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sociedad Guadalupana de la Parroquia San Jose.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, Chapel of Remembrance.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Father Richard Guerra OMI, officiating.
Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.