May 22, 1940 - April 11, 2020
Teresa H DeBinski, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 11, 2020. Teresa was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She was born in Del Rio, TX, on May 22, 1940, to Rogelio Ozuna Hernandez and Esperanza Bermea Hernandez. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1958. Teresa was very involved at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, where she was a teacher for the OLG School and taught CCD. She was a Eucharistic Minister, President of the Parish Council, and a member of the funeral mass choir. Teresa also worked for the San Felipe Consolidated School District as an Instructional Aide at Travis. She even learned how to play the guitar with her sister Ida, crocheting, watching Foreign Films, and had a special love for plants and gardening.
Teresa married George R. DeBinski on October 29, 1960, in Del Rio and traveled many places with him through the Air Force, but they returned to Del Rio in 1975 to be closer to family. They were happily married for 40 years before his passing in 2000.
Teresa is preceded in death by her husband George R. DeBinski, her parents Rogelio O Hernandez and Esperanza B Hernandez, and her brothers Ignacio B Hernandez and Pedro B Hernandez.
Surviving children are Elizabeth A. Frias husband Jose Frias and Roger DeBinski. Surviving siblings are Rogelio B Hernandez, Irma Trevino husband Valdemar of Houston, TX, Ida Rodriguez husband Antonio, Eva Nieto husband Marciano, and Lidia Salazar husband Abelardo of San Angelo, TX. Her grandchildren, Katie, Jennifer, Blake, Brian, Johnny, and Sarah. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and life long friends.
A direct cremation was chosen, a mass of celebration and grave-site services will be performed at a later date to be announced.
