“God indeed is my salvation; I am confident and unafraid. For the Lord is my strength and my might and He has been my salvation.” – Isaiah 12:2
Our mother, Esther Z. Silva, 82, entered into rest on August 5, 2020. She was born to Santiago and Santos Zamora on October 21, 1937 in Uvalde, Texas. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde where she first met the love of her life, Joe G. Silva. They both graduated from Uvalde High School and went on to be married on December 29, 1961. Together they had three children and three grandchildren. She was a devout daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.