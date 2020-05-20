With great sadness Robert Lee Zuniga, 76 passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on January 19, 1944 in Del Rio, Texas.
Roberto was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Juan and Lorenza Zuniga; brother, Jose Zuniga; sister, Catalina Limones; nephews, Roger Hernandez, and Javier Antonio Garza.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Carmen Zuniga, Sophia Z. Barrera, and brother, Gabriel Zuniga, all from Del Rio, TX. He is also survived by his children, grandchildren, and numerous nephews, and nieces. He will be tremendously missed.
Gentlemen with the honor of pallbearers: Abel Barrera, Felix Barrera, Carey Barrera, Gustavo Barrera, Leo Barrera, and Joel Mojica.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com