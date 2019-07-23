Silvia I. Montoya was called by the Lord on July 18, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1958 in Eagle Pass, TX. Silvia was dedicated to God, her family and country. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. She was a dedicated, outstanding and an awarded employee for I & NS and Department of Homeland Security for over 33 years. She was an avid golfer with many golfing buddies, too many to mention. Silvia always celebrated the accomplishments of her friends and family and placed the needs of others before herself.
She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Maria Esther Ibarra, son Jose Guerrero Jr. and niece Cynthia Puente.
Silvia is survived by her loving husband, John W. Montoya; children: Omar Ibarra Guerrero/Cassandra McGovern Guerrero, Sergio Luiss Guerrero, Robert Jason Montoya, John Ryan Montoya, Emilio Antonio Guerrero, Barbara Ann Montoya and Anjenette Montoya. Grandchildren: Richard Gonzales, Benjamin Montoya, John Anthony Montoya, Alianna Acosta, Aaron Acosta, Zyanya Rose Guerrero, Mateo Guerrero, Autumn Marie Guerrero, Aubrie Jo Guerrero, Gabriella Emilia Guerrero, and Emilio Antonio Guerrero Jr. Great-grandchildren: Juliana Montoya and Richard Adam Gonzales. Siblings: Maria Esther Carr, Manuel Ibarra Jr., Carmen I. Garcia, Beatriz I. Munoz, Bertha Alicia Ibarra and Esteban Carlos Ibarra. Silvia is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma. The Rosary and Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. also at the church. Interment will follow at Selma Cemetery #2.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
