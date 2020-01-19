Shirley Ann West Perry age 80, of Del Rio, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born to Herman and Minnie Kelsey West, on November 1, 1939 in Littlefield, Texas. Her family moved to Del Rio when she was a young girl and always considered it her home.
Shirley had a successful career as a realtor with Janita Hinds Real Estate. She had a passion for flipping houses before it was a trend. She was active in the community for years serving as PTA president while her children were in elementary school. She raised six children and many of their friends. Shirley enjoyed coordinating large family gatherings and cooking for the masses. She was an avid reader and loved to travel.
Preceding her in death were her parents, four brothers (Jett Charles (JC) West, James (Osse) West, Vernon West and Kenneth (KD) West), father of her children Flip Perry and son Terry Perry.
Shirley is survived by her children, Carolyn Johnson, Joe Perry, Robin Kenna, Nancy Perry, Todd Perry and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com