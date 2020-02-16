Dr. Joe L. Sanders went to Heaven to be with our Lord on January 31, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Joe was born on October 1, 1938 in Del Rio, Texas to Dr. Joe Ivan and Frances Ross Sanders. At a very young age, Joe lost both parents and was raised by his beloved grandfather, Dr. Horace Benjamin Ross. He married Beverly Jasik Sanders and resided in San Antonio and Del Rio. Joe was a third-generation physician. He was a dedicated learner, educator, mentor and always sought to encourage knowledge and continual growth. He served as an influencer to many in the medical community and beyond. Joe was loving, compassionate, kind and selfless. He always put the love of his life, Beverly, family, friends and patients before himself. Joe was an amazing and dedicated husband, physician and friend. His loyalty and love for his family and friends were truly remarkable. He was a brilliant Physician and Radiologist, always giving his absolute best. He was loved and respected by many, an inspiration to all whose lives he touched and always made those around him much better. As one of his friends stated, “To know (Dr.) Joe Sanders, was to love him.” We have faith that you have reached our Heavenly Father and that He holds you in His presence.
He graduated from Trinity University of San Antonio in 1959 with a BA degree in Biology/Chemistry and a minor in Spanish; University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1964 with a Doctor of Medicine degree; Internship at St. Paul Hospital in Dallas rotating 1964/1965; Residency at Baptist Memorial Hospital System in San Antonio 1969-1972 with a Diagnostic Radiology degree. Joe was the first full time radiologist to work in Val Verde Regional Medical Center (Hospital) in Del Rio. He became the Chief Director of Radiology of the Del Rio hospital and continued to practice through January, 2020.
Practice History: General Practice 1965-1969; Laughlin Air Force Base Hospital Contract Radiologist Del Rio 1972-1996; Private Practice 1993-1996; Team Health Radiology Service Regional Medical Director-Southwest Knoxville, Tennessee (contract service San Antonio Diagnostic Imaging Professional Associates PLLC; Val Verde Regional Medical Center Director and practicing Radiologist 1972 to 2020, and employed by South Texas Radiology Group (STRG) 2013 to present.
Hospital Affiliations: Val Verde Regional Medical Center Del Rio 1972 to 2020, Chief Director, Department of Radiology to include CT, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, Cardiac Nuclear Medicine, Carotid Ultrasound, MRI and Mammograms; Consulting Staff, 1996-2020; Laughlin Air Force Base Hospital, Del Rio 1972-1996; Uvalde Memorial Hospital 1972-1978 and 1997-2010; Lincoln County Medical Center, 2001-2005.
Locums: Texas Tech University Medical Center; Highlands Hospital, Lubbock; Scenic Mountain Medical Center, Big Springs; Kings Daughters Hospital, Temple, Northwest Hospital, Amarillo; San Antonio Diagnostic Imaging Centers; Gonzaga Medical Clinics, San Antonio; San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington, New Mexico; Manchester Kentucky Hospital; Commonwealth of Virginia Medical and Surgery; various other facilities in the States of Texas, New Mexico, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Professional Organizations: US Air Force Reserves, Major, 1966-1972; Val Verde Regional Medical Center Board of Directors; Nine Counties Medical Society; Val Verde County Medical Society; Texas Medical Assn; American Medical Assn; Texas Radiological Society; American College of Radiology; MQSA Certified for Mammography (since program inception-certified at Val Verde Regional Medical Center Hospital, Humana Medical Center and San Antonio Diagnostic Imaging); Del Rio ISD Board and Elks Lodge of Del Rio.
A native of Del Rio, Joe never forgot his Del Rio family and friends. He stayed close to his beloved hometown throughout his entire medical career.
When Joe had the opportunity, he loved to play golf. Enjoying all sports, Joe especially loved watching college football and cheering on the University of Texas Longhorns.
Joe is survived by his Wife, Beverly J Sanders; stepdaughter, Brandi L Tucker (and fiancé, Mike Patterson), stepson, Clint R Tucker (Danielle) step-grandchildren, Jack, Huntley and Ainsley Tucker, Corpus Christi; son, Joe W Sanders, Austin; grandson, Jesse “Jr” Rodriguez, San Antonio; brother, Jim Sanders (Betty), niece, Sarah Day Hooper (Thomas) and great nephew, Ian Maxwell, College Station; great niece, Savannah Wenzel (Stephen) Austin.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Sanders, nephew, Ross M Sanders and great nephew, Ross A Maxwell.
A celebration of life and reception is scheduled February 29th from 1-4 p.m., at Arnold Palmer Golf Course Clubhouse (LaCantera), 17865 Babcock Rd, San Antonio. Anthony Kusenberger will officiate. We will gather to share our favorite memories and stories to remember a wonderful man who is greatly loved and missed. Family, friends, colleagues and coworkers are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, POB 4486, Houston, Tx 77210 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts or Friends of Hospice, 801 Bedell, Del Rio, Tx. The family would like to thank the doctors, hospital staff and caregivers for their kindness, care, love and dedication. The heartfelt love and blessings we have received have meant so much. Your prayers and encouragement have sustained us during this difficult time. Thank you for sharing in the celebration to honor our beloved Joe.
Arrangements with Poter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, Tx 78212; (210) 227-8221