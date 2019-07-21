Ray Daniel Eubanks, age 78 of Del Rio, TX passed peacefully but unexpectedly in his sleep Thursday July 18th, 2019.
Ray is a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 54 years, 3 children Susan Brewster of San Angelo, TX, Teresa Keeton of Dallas, TX and Ray Jr. of San Angelo, TX. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren Tyler and Colin Brewster of San Angelo, TX, Brittany Keeton of Dallas, TX, Katelyn, Mikayla and Heather Eubanks of San Angelo, TX, 2 brothers George Eubanks and Wife Manuela of Bronte, TX and Billy Eubanks also of Bronte. He is also survived by several life long coffee drinking friends and fishing buddies.
Ray retired in 2004 from Southern Pacific Railroad after 31 years. Ray had a heart for others and was always taking care of or doing things for family and friends. He will be forever missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home located at 114 Fletcher Dr. from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. with a Chapel services to follow on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 A.M.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Oaks cemetery.