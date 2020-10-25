John George Siefert passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
John was born January 3, 1946 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Charles and Emma Siefert. John served his country in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years. John was a wonderful father and grandfather. He love his family with every ounce of his heart. John was very loved and will be dearly missed.