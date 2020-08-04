Jose Eli Ochoa, age 65, entered into rest on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on June 24, 1955 in Del Rio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Ochoa.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Blanca Ochoa. Sons, Joey (Rosa) Ochoa, David (Kiva) Ochoa, Nick (Nora) Ochoa and daughter Bianca Ochoa. 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Mother Maria de los Angeles Ochoa. Siblings; Margie (Joe) Escobar, Vira (Jaime) Noyola, Teo (Irma) Ochoa, Ruben (Sylvia) Ochoa, Rachel (Ed) Parker, Mike (Sarah) Reyes, Mario Ochoa and Hector Ochoa.