Elizabeth Quiz Guevara went home to Jesus on December 31, 2019.
Betty was born to Fernando and Isabel Quiz on July 30th, 1953 in Waco, Texas.
She loved her family and her perritos and gatitos and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God.
Elizabeth joins her father, Fernando Quiz, in Heaven. She is survived by her mother, Isabel, her sisters, Rosario (James) Vasquez, Patricia (John) Trimble, Helena (Ben) Vasquez, and her brother Dr. Fernando (Miriam) Quiz, her children, Abel (Lisa), Ezequiel (Liilianahah), Alfredo (Dianne), her grandchildren, Myah and Sophia, and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
A memorial service to celebrate Elizabeth’s life will be held at a later date.
