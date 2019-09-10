Stanley F. Frohlich Jr., 86, of Sparta, WI and formerly of Brackettville, TX, died on Thursday, September 05, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta. He was born on July 15, 1933 to Stanley Sr. and Melvina Walliser in Selfridge, North Dakota.
Stanley grew up in Hamilton, MT and graduated from Hamilton High School. He worked as an auto body repairman for a number of years before starting up a second hand store in Stevensville, MT. Stanley married the former Anna Simmons on December 31, 1986 in Stevensville. Together they moved to Sun Prairie, AZ for a number of years, eventually settling in Bracketville, TX. Anna preceded him in death in March of 2018. Stanley and Anna enjoyed flea marketing and wholesaling jewelry.
Stanley is survived by four children, Doug (Tina) Carroll, of Texas; Cliff (Carrie) Carroll, of Pennsylvania; Kathreen (Robert) Palubicki, of Sparta, Wisconsin; and Rebecca Reimers, of Nebraska. He is further survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 31 years, Anna; and his parents, Stanley Sr. and Anna.
Per Stanley’s wishes no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.