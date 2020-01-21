Roberto Reyna, age 73, entered into rest on January 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 6, 1947 in Del Rio, Tx.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Leticia V. Reyna; son Sean Fisher (Dawn); daughter Michelle Evans (Michael); sisters Soila Eleman and Doris Shipley; grandchildren Madyson, Ethan, and Starley Fisher.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.