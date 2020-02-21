Arturo R. Castro, aged 75, passed away peacefully and painlessly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at the Val Verde Hospital in Del Rio, Tx. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years Elvira E. Castro; daughter Elvira Ester and her husband Jose Garcia of Houston, Tx, daughter Veronica and her husband Moses Cabello of Del Rio, Tx., and daughter Rachel Cedillo of Ft. Worth, Tx; son Adrian and his wife Elizabeth Castro, son Jose Martin and his wife Cristina Castro, son Rolando Castro of San Antonio, Tx, Rolando’s ex-wife Patricia of Austin, TX and 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His eldest son, Arturo Castro, Jr., joins him in heaven.
Born December 17, 1944, in Del Rio, Texas, he was the son of the late Eulalia Aguero and Step-Father Cipriano Aguero. He grew up in a loving family with his brother Ramiro and his wife Ana Aguero, sister Oralia Aguero, sister Alice and her husband Alden Boren of Kansas, sister Mary and her husband Earl Kroll of Del Rio, Tx, and sister Olga and her husband Dan Gomez of Michigan.
Mr. Castro married Elvira Espinoza on February 14, 1962. They were married for 58 years and rarely spent a moment apart during all of that time. He valued and cherished time with his wife above all else. Their friends around town knew them as one. The family they built during their strong marriage was the main focus of Mr. Castro’s life. He loved his family dearly. His favorite moments in life always involved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. So much so that when he did choose to go on vacation, his plans always lead him to family as being with family was his vacation. He was the most amazing, selfless man and a true role model for his family.
Mr. Castro was also known for his sense of humor. He kept a running inventory of jokes becoming a master of the dad joke genre. Making others happy and bringing laughter into their lives gave him great joy, especially when it came to making his family smile. He loved to use phrases like “hungry as a bear” to make his grandchildren and great grandchildren crack up. Giving everyone special, loving nicknames was something he was known for.
Second to his passion for his family was his desire to help his community. Mr. Castro was an advocate for all he came in contact with. When a need or problem arose, he would always be on the frontlines giving a voice to those who needed one. Mr. Castro worked for Texas Apparel for 25 years. During his 25 years with the company, he and other co-workers helped to organize a labor union movement (AFL-CIO) to protect the common interest of workers including better wages, reasonable hours, and safer working conditions. With the help of the (AFL-CIO) Labor Union Leaders, he received the necessary leadership training in order to help and support his fellow co-workers, which was the same training also received by Cesar Chavez. Mr. Castro had the opportunity to meet Cesar Chavez in San Antonio which affirmed his fight for worker’s rights. His determination and desire to do what was right for his fellow workers resulted in Mr. Castro becoming the first president of his labor union.
Mr. Castro was a longtime leader of The Border Organization (TBO) serving for over 30 years. He was in fact, a founding leader of the organization in 1987 as a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in the San Felipe Neighborhood in Del Rio. As a leader of the organization, Mr. Castro worked with other leaders to bring United Medical Center (UMC) to Del Rio/Val Verde County which provides primary healthcare services, as well as dental and vision services for the low-income residents of the community. He was active in working with the organization not only to re-open the Bridge Street Clinic after it had been voted closed by the City Council of Del Rio, but working as well to rebuild it after the severe flood that destroyed the original clinic.
In the early years of the organization, Mr. Castro, along with his wife Elvira, organized with the residents of both Val Verde Park Estates and Cienegas Terrace, the two large colonias around Del Rio, to bring both state and federal dollars to the community to build massive water and wastewater services for these two communities.
As a leader, Mr. Castro was always available to be active in any number of issues, at times spending considerable amounts of time working with the state legislature to secure money for after school programs, job training money and other actions that directly benefited the people of his community.
Notwithstanding the accomplishments in which Mr. Castro participated, by far his most significant public action was demonstrating that it is the ordinary people of the community that are the foundation of a truly democratic society. Mr. Castro along with his wife would bring their neighbors together in “house meetings” to identify issues of concern, develop strategies and engage elected officials to address those issues. It was amazing to watch as Mr. and Mrs. Castro would call their neighbors together on a weekday morning, discuss the issue of hail damage in the community and develop a plan of action, meet with members of the city council in the afternoon and resolve the issue in the evening city council meeting.
Because of health issues, Mr. Castro moved to San Antonio two years ago with Elvira. In San Antonio, once again, he was active as a leader with COPS Metro, sister organization to TBO in San Antonio through his parish Our Lady of Guadalupe in Helotes. But it was not unusual to see him back in Del Rio working on issues such as the women’s shelter or water and sewer rates in the colonias. He leaves behind a rich tradition of democratic participation in its most radical sense: the power of the people.
Mr. Castro’s faith was a large part of his identity. Catholic ideology and beliefs were his moral compass. Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Castro fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling to the Holy Land. They journeyed to Jerusalem where they visited holy sites and spent many hours in thoughtful prayer. It was a life changing trip. Mr. Castro made sure to instill the same love of God and respect for the Catholic faith into his own children. He was a great example of a Godly man for all who knew him. He attended mass every Sunday and could often be found playing guitar in the choir. His favorite saint was St. Jude and saying The Prayer to St. Jude gave him great comfort. Mr. Castro’s prayers and thoughts were always for the safety and blessing of others.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather was the rock of our family. He will be greatly missed.
In closing, Arturo’s life brings to mind his ability to translate his deep religious faith into effective public action: “Is this not the fast that I have chosen: to break the chains of wickedness, to untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and tear off every yoke … Then your light will break forth like the dawn, and your healing will come quickly. Your righteousness will go before you, and the glory of God will be your rear guard” (Isaiah 58, 6-8).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jose Martin Castro, Adrian Castro, Jacob Castro, John Paul Cedillo, Moses Cabello, Valentin Martinez
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Border Organization at P.O. Box 2312, Del Rio, Texas 78841-2312.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Border Organization at P.O. Box 2312, Del Rio, Texas 78841-2312.