Sofia G. Cardenas, age 88, passed away peacefully with her children at her side in Del Rio, Texas on September 30, 2019, one day short of her 89th birthday. She was a lifelong resident of Del Rio, Texas. She began working as an instructional aide for San Felipe Independent School District in 1968 at Lamar Elementary and continued working for SFDR-CISD until her retirement at Del Rio High School in 1996.
Her family will remember her as a humble, gentle, and caring person. She instilled a strong work ethic in her children. She stressed the values of responsibility, respect, and trustworthiness to all her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alfredo and Alberta Gutierrez and her infant daughter, Berta Alicia. Her brothers: Cecilio, Antonio, Ruben, and Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez, Jr. and her beloved niece, Ida Gutierrez.
She is survived by her daughters, Cecilia Reyes of Del Rio and Alicia Cardenas of Austin, Texas, and her son, Ruben G. Cardenas and wife Linda of Del Rio. Her grandchildren: Cesar Omar Reyes, Deborah Lynn Reyes of Von Ormy, Texas, and Aldo Ruben Reyes, Lauren Michelle Cardenas and Ruben Paul Cardenas. Great-grandchildren: Cesar Omar Reyes, Jr., Kayla Sofia Reyes, Jacob Reyes, and Isaias Reyes. Three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Cesar Omar Reyes, Aldo Ruben Reyes, Ruben Paul Cardenas, Cesar Omar Reyes, Jr., Marc Gutierrez, and Gregory Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Jaime Gutierrez, Ruben Gutierrez, Jr., Oscar Hugo Gutierrez, and Alfredo Vidal Gutierrez
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
