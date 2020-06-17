Maria G. Hernandez

Born May 9, 1921 in San Matias, Coahuila to Rafael Gonzalez and Maria de Loreto Guerra had 7 brothers and sisters as well as 8 half brothers and sisters.
She was called la perla de San Matias, Maria married Felix A. Hernandez on January 18th, 1942 before he left to serve in WWII.
She saved the money he sent home while overseas to buy the land where they later built their home and farm in Del Rio, TX.
She insisted on education for her children, was known as an amazing cook, and hosted annual dinners for the entire congregation and community where she would feed droves of family and friends.
She was a dedicated and faithful servant of God and charitable being who made sure everyone she knew was fed and clothed.
She raised five children (Apolonio, Felix, Alpha, Diana, and Denise), 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was called away in the afternoon on Thursday, June 11th at 99 years of age.
Viewing and services will be held at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral home on 114 Fletcher Dr. Friday June 19th from 5-9pm with service at 7pm.
Last viewing and procession will begin at 8am leading from the funeral home to El Príncipe de Paz Methodist Church at 404 W. Chapoy St. There will be a 10am funeral service followed by burial at San Felipe Cemetery.
A fellowship lunch will follow at El Príncipe de Paz Methodist Church and all are welcome to her home Saturday evening.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas.
For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com