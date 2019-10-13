Encarnacion Maldonado, Jr.
November 13, 1941 - October 9, 2019
Encarnacion Maldonado, Jr., age 77, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on November 13, 1941.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Yvonne M. Saenz, Hopie M. Guerra, John H. Maldonado, and Steven V. Maldonado; grandchildren Victoria Y. Maldonado, Christopher A. Maldonado, Mathew R. Maldonado, Steven A. Maldonado, Michael R. Saenz, Evan Michael Maldonado Guerra, and Julie Saenz; great-grandchildren Gabriel L. Maldonado and Aidan Maldonado.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
