Cecilia Fernandez, 62, entered eternal rest on July 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Cecilia was born in Del Rio, Texas on August 30, 1956 to Natividad L. (Nato) and Consuelo Fernandez. She is preceded in eternal life by her parents, Natividad L. (Nato) Fernandez and Consuelo Fernandez.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Christina (Mario) Leal, Leticia (James) Suarez, Sylvia Fernandez Reney, Mollie (George) Ramon, and brother Julian Fernandez; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Cecilia was loved by all of her family members. She took great pride in caring for her family when she was able to.
She instilled the values of integrity, honesty, the value of a formal education, and the love of family to her nephews and nieces. Each one will carry her memory in their hearts. A special thank you to the caregivers that have been at her side throughout the years. And special thanks to our cousin Cindy for her support of the family while Cecilia was in the hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral Mass service to celebrate Cecilia’s life is set for Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed with procession to Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial can be made in her honor to a charity of your choice.
