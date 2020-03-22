Sandra “Sandy” Gonzalez Reyes, age 55, of Del Rio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 19, 2020 at Stone Oak Medical Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on April 16, 1964 in Del Rio, Texas to the late Ladislao and Mariana M. Gonzalez.
On July 13, 1985 she was married to Daniel Reyes Jr. Placing God First and “it’s a new day babe” is what she contributed to having a successful marriage of 36 years. Sandra and Daniel were blessed to have two daughters, Daniella V. Reyes and Cassandra G. Reyes.
Sandra was the youngest of 11 children. She is survived by sisters; Gloria Camacho, Toni Ibarra, Velma Zambrano all of Del Rio, Texas and sister, Rosie Lopez from Weatherford, Texas. Sandra was preceded in heaven by her sisters; Carmen Saenz, Leticia Padilla, and Alicia Ortiz, all of Del Rio, Texas and her brothers; Ernesto Gonzalez from Fort Worth, Texas, Cristobal Gonzalez from San Antonio, Texas, and Ladislao Gonzalez Jr. from Fort Worth, Texas.
Sandra was a staff member of Del Rio High School for 18 years as a paraprofessional, where she was able to bless many in our community with her contagious smile, uplifting spirit, sweet voice and known sassiness. She was a firm believer in Christ and always ministered the word of God at each and any given moment. Several have mentioned how they will miss Sandy’s daily uplifting and encouraging posts. Sandra was a true Child of God, a pillar of hope and a beacon of light. God, honesty, love, compassion, and family were the staples for Sandra. Her family will continue to know that in every situation, God will give us blessed consolation and our trials will only make us stronger.
Pallbearers for Sandra will include her nephews that she loved dearly; John Lopez, John Paul Bilano, Jason Saenz, Joshua Martinez, Marcos Ortiz, Jose Zambrano and Johnny Sanders Jr.
Viewing services for Sandra G. Reyes will be at G.W. Cox Funeral Home on Monday, March 23 rd and Tuesday, March 24 th from 5PM till 9PM. Services will be held at 11 A.M., Wednesday, March 25 th, 2020 at .G.W. Cox Funeral Home being officiated by Raymond Almaraz, Pastor of Emmanuel Worship Center in Lubbock, Texas.
