Lillian Lucille (Joan) Goding Nielsen was received into the arms of Jesus her Savior, on January 5, 2020. Lillian was born September 2, 1926 in Potter, Nebraska to William and Cora (Brothers) Goding. She graduated from Potter Public School and attended Chadron State College. On December 18, 1948 she married Earl Hermansen Nielsen in Laramie, Wyoming; to this union three sons were born, David, Paul and Kurt. Mr. and Mrs. Nielsen lived in Okinawa for 10 years working for the U.S. Civil Service; they continued working for the government when they returned to the States.
Lillian was an avid reader of history, biography and mystery books. Lillian and her family spent many hours with outdoor adventures while living in western Nebraska; she also took her visiting nieces and nephews on her adventures, much to their delight. Joan loved animals and rescued many over the years.
Surviving Lillian are son, David (Lisa) Nielsen; grandchildren, Angela (Jeffrey) Olesen, Brandon (Natalie) Nielsen, Shilo (Phillip) Reyes, Christopher (Amber) Nielsen; great grandchildren, Brianna and Gage Olesen, Jack, Luke and Ryan Nielsen, Mason Roelle and Logan Reyes, Madilyn, Oliver and AnnaBelle Nielsen. Preceding Lillian in death are husband Earl; two sons, Paul and Kurt; one great grandson, Tanner Olesen; four sisters, Edna, Leota, Elizabeth, Jessie and two brothers, Ray and Mark.