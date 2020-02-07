Evangelina C. Chavez, age 79, entered into rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on June 22, 1940 in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Jesus H. Chavez, Jose G. Chavez, and Juan M. Chavez; daughters Eva Y. Chavez, Maria N. Esquivel, and Isabel C. Pechacek.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Iglesia Luterana Cristo located at 204 Wernett St., Del Rio, Texas
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.