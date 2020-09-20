On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Philip Dawson wonderful husband and father went to be with the Lord at age 89. Phil was born on January 8, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. He leaves behind his wife Marjorie of 64 years of wonderful marriage; three children, Linda Crowley, Thomas Dawson, Robert Dawson, and Brenda Powers and her husband Lt. Colonel Don Powers (US ARMY-retired); a brother Charles Dawson; and a very special person in our lives Brenda Powers and 10 grandchildren.
He volunteered for the US Naval Aviation unit and served in the Korean War as an Aviation ordinance-man for the Fighter Squadron 713 on the USS Antietam-an aircraft carrier in Korean waters 1950 through 1952. He then joined the US Border patrol.