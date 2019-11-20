James Walter Fowler peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas.
Viewing will be held at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral home Friday, November 22nd 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23rd 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow to Sunset Memorial Cemetery where military funeral honors will be performed. A lunch will follow at First Christian Church.
