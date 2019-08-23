Guadalupe “Lupe” DeHoyos, age 82, a Del Río native, coach, teacher, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and San Felipe Mustang passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lupe is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jessie, children: Adam & Laura Guzman of San Antonio, TX, Jessica & Brody Flanagin of Dallas, TX and Ramon Luis of Houston, TX, four grandchildren: Aeneas & Marco Guzman and Luke and Stella Flanagin. Siblings: Sylvia & Donald Cullum of San Antonio, TX, Ramon & Herlinda of San Antonio,TX, Linda & Manuel Polanco of Del Río, TX, Sobeida & John Butchko of Costa Mesa, CA, Rosemary & Marshall Wallace of New Braunfels, TX, in addition to many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lupe is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon & Maria C. DeHoyos, and siblings Pedro DeHoyos, and Rachel Draeger.
Funeral services are pending at this time.
