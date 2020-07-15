Peggy Kellett Davis, age 69, entered into rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born in Uvalde, Texas on December 26, 1950, the daughter of William and Mary Ellen Kellett. The family moved to Del Rio when Peggy was still in elementary school, and she called Del Rio home ever after.
Peggy graduated from Del Rio High School in 1969, having excelled in academics as well as extracurricular activities. She was president of the student council, and she was elected band sweetheart her senior year. After high school she continued her education and earned her nursing degree.