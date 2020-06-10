Irma Estela Noyola, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Irma was born on October 20, 1943.
Preceding in her death is her mother, Maria de Jesus Fuentes.
Family members left to cherish her memory include her daughter Sandra Brown and husband Lewis of San Antonio, Texas; sons, Raul Noyola Jr. and wife Ofelia of San Anonio, Texas, and Chris Noyola and wife Adriana Galvan of Del Rio, Texas; sister, Bertha Alicia Fuentes of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Jose Guerra and wife Eva of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren: Michael, Shaybren, Christopher, Kiristie, and BaShawn; great grandchildren: Curtis, Jayde, Kaleb, Bella, Serenity, Kayden, Kingsley, and Leilanni.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Catholic Mass will be held on June 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com