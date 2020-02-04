Cruz C. Rubio, age 96, has gone to be with our Lord in heaven on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 3, 1923 in Del Rio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. Eulalio Rubio and Mrs. Cruz Rubio.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emma Molano Rubio; his brother Nicanor Rubio; sisters Juanita Renteria, Maria del Rosario Barrera, and Consuelo Muniz; his brother-in-law Rogelio Molano; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Lionel Mata, Sr., Roger Molano, Jr., Orlando Molano, Alonzo Molano, Miguel Angel Cardenas, and Seferino Gomez, III.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.