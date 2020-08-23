On June 28, 2020, Joseph F. Wallen, loving father, son, brother and friend passed away at the age of 64. Joe was born May 14, 1956 in Del Rio, Texas to Calvin A. Wallen, Jr., and Catherine Jane Rego Wallen, now of Cisco, Texas.
Joe graduated from Del Rio High School in 1974, attended Texas A&M University and graduated from UTSA in 1980 with a degree in accounting. He spent his entire career in the oil and gas industry, from auditor to entrepreneur, from Texas to Wyoming. His family and friends were all-important to Joe, he was a loving and compassionate man and in the latter years of his life was never too busy to help others when the need arose.