Maria Carolina De La Rosa, age 96, entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on November 29, 1922 in Musquiz, Coahuila, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband Humberto De La Rosa; and her parents Manuel and Maria Del Socorro Rivas.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Maria Luisa, Dora Escalante, Jose M. De La Rosa, Marisela Guerrero, Mario H. De La Rosa, and Sylvia Torres. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.