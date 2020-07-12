Juan “John” Jauriqui, age 93, entered into rest on June 23, 2020 in Castroville, Texas. John was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Candelaria Jauriqui, son, Victor Jauriqui, sisters Josie Rocha, Juanita Ridel, Neela Rodriguez, and brother, Paul Jauriqui.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dolores C. Jauriqui. Daughters, Edwina Avelar, Jessica G. Evans (Jeffrey Evans) and son, Bobby Jauriqui. Grandchildren, George Avelar, Michael Avelar, Orlando Avelar, Lynae Jauriqui, Anthony John Jauriqui, Gabriela Yeackle, Brayden and Colton Evans. Nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, Mr. Vicente Guererro and Family.