Chavell V. Gutierrez, age 55, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 here in Del Rio. She was born on March 9, 1965 in Del Rio.
Family members left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 30 years, Basilio Gutierrez of Del Rio; children: Guillermo Ricardo Veliz and wife Yadira Veliz of Del Rio, Basilio Gutierrez Jr. and wife Sabrina Gutierrez of Del Rio, and Savannah Gutierrez-Mukeli and husband Teddy Mukeli of Del Rio; parents, Ramona and Ricardo S. Veliz of Del Rio; grandchildren: Victoria, Ahlaila, Gabriel, and Josiah; siblings: Maricela Rivera, and Ricardo Sanchez Veliz Jr.; Chavell is also survived by other relatives and friends.