Robert Lee Feathers, age 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 18, 2019. He was born in Conesus, New York and was buried in Lakeview Cemetery at Geneseo, New York, near several family members.
Very intelligent and gifted with many talents and abilities, he had a strong personal faith in God and believed as written in Luke 12:48 “to whom much is given, of him, much will be required.” Always glad to share his knowledge and expertise with others, and generous with his time and other resources, he helped many others solve problems and learn useful skills; he also contributed liberally financially to assist others in need.
In 1974 Bob and his wife moved to a poor, rural county in Tennessee where they bought land and raised livestock for the first 3 years. There he built their house and 2 livestock barns.
Saddened by the poverty of a few poor elderly neighbors with inability to afford changes, and using his construction skills, he partitioned off a little room in each of their homes, added plumbing fixtures and running water - all without charging them anything. At the request of a nearby small congregation, he enlarged their church - again without charge. As a good neighbor he used his tractor with a front bucket to do various chores and projects for those who asked him. When his mother wanted to move to TN, he extensively remodeled a house for her. A year earlier he modified his own house to better welcome his mother-in-law when she came to live in TN for several months after the death of his father-in-law. In time he built 2 houses for sale.
After 17 years, Bob’s asthma attacks from pollen, mold (50 inches of annual rain), and frigid winter air, added to his emphysema, made even walking difficult. He and his wife headed west to find a drier, warmer climate. In Del Rio he began to show remarkable improvement. Two months later he hired contractors to begin building a house shell; he and his wife finished most of the inside. Soon he began bank fishing at Lake Amistad. Catfish aplenty became frequent supper fare. Over the next 23 years, he supervised the construction of several residential buildings at the lake. At times he bought building materials for people he heard of needing repairs or upgrades on their homes and he often donated liberally to various causes and projects to help others in distress.
From 1996 until 2015 nearly 150 Letters to the Editor that he wrote were published in the Del Rio News-Herald. A gifted, insightful writer, he gained much popularity and acclaim for his perceptive thinking on various topics and political figures. He always presented an angle different from the main news media and added a humorous twist to grab the reader’s attention. His great delight was to read extensively about world events, scientific developments, military endeavors and to listen to political debates/lectures by men and women with expertise on numerous subjects.
Bob had a valiant attitude. He always welcomed challenges and worked hard to achieve desired results. A risk-taker, he had fearless strength in the face of life’s difficulties. Even in sickness and disability, when eventually confined to a recliner, he found ways to enrich his family with extensive research into the family history, adding photos and documents to accompany basic information.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Doris, as well as two sisters and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Thank you so much to Resource Home Health, especially Rosie, for your exceptional devotion and advice, to Maverick Hospice, especially Brandy and Naila for training and timely delivery of supplies, to Leticia, for your wonderful daily care of Bob, to Alma and Deya for your gracious supportive acts of kindness, Bobbi Sue for your superb help with arrangements in NYS and changes in TX and to several others for your contributions in other ways. All of you enriched and enabled more than words can express. You are all amazing and merciful people!!! May God bless you richly for your care of Bob and for your continuing care of others. You are truly Angels in Earth’s Clothing!!!