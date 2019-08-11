Jesus “Ramon” Flores, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 here in Del Rio. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Del Rio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jesus R. Flores and Maria Paredes Flores; brothers: Ruben Flores, Roel Flores; and sister, Evangelina Rang.
Family members left to cherish his memory include his beloved friend, Margarita Cervantes of Del Rio; sisters: Elia Diaz of Del Rio, and Elnita Escontrias and husband Gerardo Escontrias of Eagle Pass, Texas; children: Raymond Flores, Jr. and Family of San Angelo, Tx, Terry Arrañaga and Family of Lubbock, Tx, and Robert Lee Flores and Family of Oklahoma City, OK; Jesus is also survived by his numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Faith. A Holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will follow at the San Felipe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills.