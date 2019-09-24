Esperanza Robles Paniagua, age 92, entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on May 5, 1927 in Del Rio, Texas to parents Genovevo Robles and Esperanza Cadena. She married Arturo Paniagua, Sr. on December 23, 1945. Esperanza worked at the Val Verde Regional Medical Center for 27 years and helped her husband at their business “La Casita”. Our beautiful loved one joined the angels in heaven. She lived to the glorious age of 92. Her family will have great memories of her beautiful nails, her house dresses and hairnets, her delicious cooking, her outstanding memory, her never ending knowledge of classic movies and her beautiful house plants. She was truly beautiful inside and out. Our family will forever be changed, and she will be missed by many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Genovevo and Esperanza Robles; husband Arturo Paniagua, Sr.; sons Arturo Paniagua, Jr. and Jaime Paniagua; her brothers Frank Robles, Rudy Robles, Genovevo Robles, and Luis Robles; her sisters Dora Frausto, Sylvia “Tetina” Robles and Toni Robles Jennings.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Javier Paniagua and wife Amelia of Brady, Tx.; daughters Lisa Alfaro and husband Ruben of Del Rio, Tx., Janet P. Lopez and husband Amador of El Paso, Tx.; honorary son Joey Frausto and wife Donna of Plano, Tx.; grandchildren Arturo Paniagua, III, Rudy Paniagua, Sonia P. Garza, Erica Paniagua, Aliseana Amor Lopez; great-grandchildren Rudy F. Paniagua, Daphne Paniagua, Caleb Garza, Sophia Paniagua, Thomas Garza, and Gabrielle Garza. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Dolores “Lolo” Robles, Pat Lipinski, Graciela “Chela” Schuster, Magdalena “Maggie” Thakor, Bertie Robles, Carlos Robles, and Tomas Robles.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Arturo Paniagua, III, Rudy Paniagua, Rudy F. Paniagua, Paul Garza, Mario Roque, and Carlos Robles.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.