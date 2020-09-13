On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Lloyd Hartman, Extraordinary husband and father of five, passed away at the age of 71.
Lloyd was born March 10, 1949 in Exeter, CA to Harold and Viola Hartman. Growing up in Fortuna, CA, Lloyd showcased his skills on the basketball court, and developed a love of classic cars and an understanding of the importance of helping others. He was dedicated to serving his country and did so in numerous positions throughout his adult life, including: US Forestry Firefighter, Deputy for Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, and 10 years with the United States Air Force. The highlight of Lloyd’s professional career was 15 years of exceptional service in US Customs Border Protection. He worked at the Port of Entry in El Paso, TX, and later Del Rio, TX where he was consistently a top ranked agent on the task force. In 2015, Lloyd retired from CBP and moved to Kyle, Texas to enjoy a slower paced life with his wife of 18 years, Jill Hartman.