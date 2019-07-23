Luis Aurelio Delgado, age 58, entered into rest on July 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 2, 1960 in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aurelio Delgado and Gregoria Hernandez.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Esther Delgado; sons Luis Aurelio Delgado (Cynthia) and Alexandro David Delgado; daughter Alejandra Gabriela Delgado; brothers Daniel Delgado and Rogelio Delgado; his sister Maricela Vasquez; granddaughters Camila Noeli Delgado and Alondra Kiveli Delgado.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Luis Aurelio Delgado, Alexandro David Delgado, Zachary Andrew Cedillo, Rogelio Delgado, Jr., Daniel Delgado, Jr., and Ramon Vasquez.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
