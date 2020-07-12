Ruben Garcia Valdez of Del Rio, Texas, 87, went home to be with our Lord on July 6, 2020.
He was born August 22, 1932 in Del Rio. He graduated from San Felipe ISD and attended The University of Texas in Austin until his country called him. He left the University to serve in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War from October 5, 1954 - September 14, 1956. He was Honorably Discharged and went back to Austin where he completed his studies and graduated from University of Texas in Austin with a Zoology degree on August 13, 1957. After graduation, he returned to Del Rio to teach at San Felipe ISD—Chemistry and Physics. He was involved when Del Rio ISD and San Felipe ISD joined forces and consolidated as Del Rio San Felipe CISD. As a dedicated educator and local citizen, he continued to work with the district for many years after his retirement. He served in a variety of positions within the district: Educator, Federal Programs Director, Food Service Director, Vice-Principal, and others.